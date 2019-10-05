James Gunn ‘saddened’ by Martin Scorsese’s comments on Marvel movies

James Gunn, known for the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, has said that he is “saddened” by the comments made by Martin Scorsese regarding Marvel movies.

Advertising

Gunn took to Twitter and wrote, “Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can’t wait to see The Irishman.”

Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way. https://t.co/hzHp8x4Aj8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2019

Scorsese’s Netflix film The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, arrives on the streaming service on November 27.

Scorsese had told Empire whilst speaking about movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.”

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” he added.

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart & guts are packed into GOTG. I revere Marty, & I do see his point, but… Well there’s a reason why “I’m always angry”. https://t.co/Wh3ptU2KBp — Joss Whedon (@joss) October 4, 2019

Joss Whedon, who helmed the first two Avengers movies, tweeted in support of Gunn, “”It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart & guts are packed into GOTG. I revere Marty, & I do see his point, but… Well there’s a reason why “I’m always angry”.