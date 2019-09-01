Toggle Menu
It’s been an unbelievably rewarding experience: James Gunn on The Suicide Squadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/james-gunn-on-the-suicide-squad-5956195/

It’s been an unbelievably rewarding experience: James Gunn on The Suicide Squad

The DC movie The Suicide Squad has been described as a reboot of the franchise and Gunn came on board the film earlier this year.

James Gunn The Suicide Squad
James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad stars Nathan Fillion, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman among others.

Filmmaker James Gunn says working on the The Suicide Squad has been a “rewarding” experience and he will soon be announcing some new details about the project.

The Suicide Squad stars Nathan Fillion, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman among others.

“It’s been an unbelievably rewarding experience so far, and a real dream come true for me. I’m hoping to release some news very soon,” Gunn wrote on Twitter in response to a fan question.

The DC movie has been described as a reboot of the franchise and Gunn came on board the film earlier this year after he was fired by Disney as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 following a controversy which erupted over his old, off-colour tweets.

Advertising

Disney, however, later announced that it was reinstating Gunn as the director of Guardians 3, on which he will work after finishing the Warner Bros project.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released on August 6, 2021.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android