James Gunn: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, The Suicide Squad won’t be delayed

James Gunn said The Suicide Squad is on or even ahead of schedule. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) James Gunn said The Suicide Squad is on or even ahead of schedule. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Filmmaker James Gunn has assured fans that despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production on projects, the release of his upcoming films Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 and The Suicide Squad will not be postponed.

The director is helming DC Comics film The Suicide Squad, the reboot to David Ayer’s 2016 film. The film is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021.

In a Q&A session on Twitter, James Gunn told a concerned fan, “Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move.”

Saying that the team is on or even ahead of schedule, the director said, “We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.”

James Gunn was rehired for directing the third part of Guardians of the Galaxy, the arrival of which he said, is also as planned.

“Right now the plans with ‘Vol 3’ are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus,” he told another user who enquired about the status of the threequel.

When another fan asked if he would be offering any official first looks or teaser trailers of the new films, James Gunn said unfortunately it seemed impossible.

“I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I’m working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed – some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc,” he said.

