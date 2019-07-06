Brightburn sequel might be happening, reveals James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn’s production venture Brightburn received mixed reviews upon its release. And now the fans are excited to know whether the horror-superhero flick might get its own sequel.

Advertising

Recently, a fan asked Gunn on social media whether the movie will branch out into a franchise of its own. The question read, “We definitely need @brightburnmovie sequel! Would you be so kind and direct it? @jamesgunn.”

The director responded by saying, “I think I’m tied up for the next few years with Suicide Squad and then Guardians, but we’re talking about the sequel.”

David Yarovesky directorial Brightburn took the Superman myth and turned it on its head. The film’s main plotline revolves around a couple who are trying to have a child. One fine day, a spacecraft crashes into their backyard and on it arrives a kid with superhuman abilities. But the million dollar question is whether the child will use his powers for the betterment of the world or not.

On the work front, Gunn has a lot on his plate right now. He will be helming the third part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Apart from the Marvel movie, the filmmaker has also been roped in to direct the reboot of DC’s The Suicide Squad.