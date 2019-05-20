James Gunn on Brightburn: It is an entirely new take on superhero genre

Filmmaker James Gunn is all set to present an origin story/horror film called Brightburn, which features Elizabeth Banks in the lead.

Popular for helming the successful Guardians of the Galaxy series for Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gunn said he took on the responsibility to back Brightburn as he felt that the movie looked at the superhero genre in a different light.

“I love this movie because it is an entirely new take on the superhero genre. It is something we have never seen before. It is coming at the superhero movie from a pure horror angle. It is also a more honest way of coming at the superhero myth because there is something terrifying about the idea of a super-powered alien that would come to Earth,” said Gunn in a statement.

Talking about the narrative, Gunn added, “Tori thinks her son is going to bring glory to the world and help us, but that’s not necessarily the case. In every way we watch this movie, he is a ghost. He’s a demon child, and we treated the movie exactly like that.”

Brightburn revolves around a child that lands on Earth one mysterious day. However, he is not really the superhero saviour his new parents think he is.

Directed by David Yarovesky, Brightburn releases in India on May 24.