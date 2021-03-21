James Gunn offers viral drone video cinematographer a gig in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

James Gunn said about the video, "Oh my God this drone shot is stupendous." (Photo: AP)

Director James Gunn has offered job in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to cinematographer Jay Christensen whose video shot from a drone camera went viral recently.

The video, titled Right Up Our Alley, is set in a Minneapolis bowling alley, and was widely praised for its framing and how the person who shot this overcame the difficult of getting such a smooth footage from a drone camera. Drone cameras are notorious for their shakiness.

Gunn reacted to the video by saying on Twitter, “Oh my God this drone shot is stupendous” and added in a follow-up tweet “I want them to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” To which Christensen replied, “What’s up James. I shot this.”

It is not yet confirmed if Gunn was serious when he offered the people who shot the video a job, but if he is, we can see some drone cam high jinks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Christensen said, “A drone can move through cracks and crevices to tell a story,” indicating that his love for drone cameras is not just to get amazing looking shots, but also to tell stories in a better way.

Gunn meanwhile is deeply involved in two big comic book movie projects — one for DC and one for Marvel. Apart from GotG Vol 3, he is directing multi-starrer The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad is slated to be released on August 6, 2021. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will arrive in 2023.