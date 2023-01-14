James Gunn says ‘no one has been cast as Superman yet’: ‘Casting will happen after script is finished’

James Gunn, the new CEO of DC Films, is in the process of completely revamping the DC Extended Universe, and in a major turn of events, Henry Cavill stepped away from playing Superman a few days ago. But now, there are rumours that Jacob Elordi might be playing the new Man of Steel. Gunn has, however, shot down the rumours.

While replying to a fan’s tweet, James Gunn said that he will decide on Superman only after finishing the script. He added that the decision will not be announced in the near future as other announcements from the DCEU will be made before that.

He said, “My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them (sic).”

James Gunn is planning to change everything about the current DCEU except for Matt Reeves’s The Batman, one of the few successful films of the studio.