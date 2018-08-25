Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 production stalled

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s production has been put on hold Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s production has been put on hold

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s production has been put on hold, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. A tiny group was getting started with the pre-production work, however, the said crew has been told that they are free to look for new work, according to the same report.

The third installment of the money-making franchise was supposed to be directed by James Gunn, who had helmed the previous two successful movies. However, after the filmmaker’s problematic old tweets resurfaced online, he was fired from the project by Disney. Gunn had already written the third part of the franchise before his firing so it remains to be seen if his script will be used by Disney for the film.

Since Gunn’s firing, celebrities have come out in support of the director. The Guardians of the Galaxy cast even signed a petition asking Disney to reinstate Gunn. Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the series, has been most vocal in his support of the director. In the midst of the all the brouhaha, a source told the Hollywood Reporter that “The timeline (of the movie) has been pushed out.” It is also to be noted that no release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 had been set previously.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 had slayed the box office game and had set cash registers ringing with its impressive worldwide total of 863.8 million dollars. Not only had the sequel garnered commercial success, but it had earned the approval of critics as well. According to review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds an approval rating of 83 percent.

