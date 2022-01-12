James Gunn says Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3 is ‘different than what people expect’: ‘It’s a hard road’

It has been five years since Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 2 released in theatres and while characters of the film have appeared in Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, fans of director James Gunn have been waiting for the third film of the franchise for a while. Presently, the film is scheduled for a 2023 release. In a recent interview with Collider, Gunn was asked about GOTG 3’s shoot and he said that “it’s going great.”

Gunn also shared that Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming MCU film, has people going bananas over his performance. Chukwudi was recently seen in the John Cena-led, Gunn-created show Peacemaker on HBO Max. “Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out. I think that I’m really happy,” he said.

Gunn shared that the film is “different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.” He added that Marvel boss Kevin Feige is happy with his progress. “I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break. Kevin (Feige) went… They were all really, really, really stoked,” he said.

Gunn is also working on the Guardians Holiday Special, which is scheduled to release during the holiday season in 2022. The special’s shoot has been put on hold for ow because of the rising Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles. He said, “We were supposed to shoot one day in LA, and there’s too much Omicron around, so we couldn’t do it. We’re going to have to fit it in. I haven’t started yet. I’m excited to. It’s fun.” The Suicide Squad director said that the holiday special “is really funny and really good.”