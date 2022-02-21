James Gunn gets engaged to The Suicide Squad actor Jennifer Holland: ‘Happiness’

Filmmaker James Gunn is engaged to his longtime partner and actor Jennifer Holland. The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday of Holland sipping from a mug while showing off a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the post is an engagement announcement. The couple have been together since 2015.

Earlier in the day, Holland also posted a photo featuring Gunn and herself on Instagram with a rainbow behind the couple, with the caption: “Happiness.”

Gunn, 55, and Holland have also worked together on the director’s version of The Suicide Squad, in which she played Emilia Harcourt, a role she recently reprised in his Peacemaker series opposite John Cena.

The 34-year-old actor is also known for movies like American Pie Presents: The Book of Love and Brightburn and shows like American Horror Story: Asylum and Sun Records.

Gunn was previously married to The Office star Jenna Fischer. They split in 2007 after six years of marriage.

