James Gunn clarifies comments on Martin Scorsese’s opinion about Marvel films, calls him ‘greatest living American filmmaker’

James Gunn, whose DC movie The Suicide Squad releases today (Thursday) in most of the world, has clarified his comments about Martin Scorsese.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” Scorsese had said in an October 2019 interview with Empire,

He had reiterated the comments a month later in an opinion piece in the New York Times in more detail. “Many franchise films are made by people of considerable talent and artistry. You can see it on the screen. The fact that the films themselves don’t interest me is a matter of personal taste and temperament. I know that if I were younger, if I’d come of age at a later time, I might have been excited by these pictures and maybe even wanted to make one myself,” he had said.

Recently, while speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast regarding The Suicide Squad, Gunn was asked to respond to Scorsese’s comments.

He said Scorsese made those comments to “get press for his movie [The Irishman]. “I just think it seems awful cynical that he would keep coming out against Marvel and then that is the only thing that would get him press for his movie. He’s creating his movie in the shadow of the Marvel films, and so he uses that to get attention for something he wasn’t getting as much attention as he wanted for it,” he added.

Now, clarifying his comments, Gunn has tweeted, “For the record, Martin Scorsese is probably the world’s greatest living American filmmaker. I love & study his films & will continue to love & study his films. I disagree with him solely on one point: That films based on comic books are innately not cinema, that’s all. 🙏.”

Meanwhile, Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has received extremely positive reviews. It has a score of 96 per cent after 141 reviews.