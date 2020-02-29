James Gunn celebrates The Suicide Squad filming wrap with a photo

The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021. The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021.

James Gunn’s upcoming DC movie The Suicide Squad has wrapped, the filmmaker shared on his Instagram profile. He posted a group photo of film’s cast and crew. The photo is a split of the group picture and the film’s logo.

The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of the 2016 film Suicide Squad, the critically reviled but commercially successful film helmed by David Ayer. Only Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney reprise their roles from the original film. David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Idris Elba, John Cena, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, and Steve Agee join the franchise.

Gunn captioned the photo, “And that’s a wrap on #TheSuicideSquad. My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end. It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department – I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies. ❤️.”

Gunn was hired to write and direct The Suicide Squad by Warner Bros after he was fired from every Disney property, including the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, in the wake of his old, offensive tweets coming to light.

He was later reinducted into Disney’s fold and will direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 that he had finished writing before he was let go by Disney.

