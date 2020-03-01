James Gunn announces wrap on The Suicide Squad

James Gunn said he had the most fulfilling time while working on The Suicide Squad. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) James Gunn said he had the most fulfilling time while working on The Suicide Squad. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

It’s a wrap for The Suicide Squad, writer-director James Gunn has announced. In an emotional Instagram post, the filmmaker said he shot for the film during a “hard” yet “most fulfilling” time in his personal life.

“And that’s a wrap on #TheSuicideSquad,” Gunn wrote.

“My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end. It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day,” he continued.

The filmmaker thanked everyone involved in the film.

“I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies,” he added.

The film will see Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Squad mastermind Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag.

They will be joined by newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson.

The project, being branded as a relaunch, will also mark Gunn’s reunion with his Guardian of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker and his brother Sean Gunn.

The 2016 original Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer and featuring the likes of Will Smith, Robbie and Davis, was met with poor reviews but managed to become a global box office hit.

The film will release in August 2021.

