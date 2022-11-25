scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water sells over 15,000 premium format tickets within three days

The film's premium formats across 45 screens have been sold in advance booking ahead of its December 16 release.

Avatar: The Way of WaterAvatar: The Way of Water has already sold over 1500 tickets in advance booking. (PR Handout)

Filmmaker James Cameron’s cinematic spectacle Avatar: The Way of Water will soon release in Indian theatres. The film’s advance bookings have opened to a great start with over 15,000 tickets of the premium formats being sold within just three days. The regular 2D and 3D shows are expected to be made available for booking from Friday.

The sequel to Avatar will be releasing in India on December 16 in six languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and the early trend in booking has given much boost to the film’s business in India.

Thirteen years ago, Avatar emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time, a records that it holds to the day with $2.92 billion in ticket sales, counting re-releases. As per Hollywood Reporter, Avatar: The Way of Water should open to at least $150 million-$170 million in North America. Cameron has famously said that the film will have to be the third or fourth highest earner to recoup its costs. In an interview to GQ, the director called the sequel “very f***ing” expensive and “the worst business case in movie history.”

“You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even,” he said.

Talking about the positive start at the box office with the advance booking, Kamal Gianchandani- CEO – PVR pictures said in a statement, “There has been a massive response on the advance booking even though it is just the premium formats and with all other formats opening today, we are expecting huge numbers ahead!.”

Adding to this, Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer at INOX Leisure Limited, also confirmed that all “premium format shows across most of the INOX properties have already been sold out”. He added that bookings of regular 3D and 2D formats is yet to open.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 05:08:19 pm
