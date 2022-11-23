James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of Water gets a rare China release

The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron‘s blockbuster Avatar, will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec. 16, 20th Century Studios announced on Wednesday on its official Weibo account.

Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the few foreign films to get access to the Chinese market in recent months, with others including the latest film in the Minions franchise and Sony Pictures’ Where the Crawdads Sing.

Cameron’s sequel lands in theaters almost 13 years after Avatar made history. It emerged as the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, a record it holds till today with more than $2.92 billion in ticket sales, not adjusted for inflation and including re-releases. The Way of Water’s s budget is one of the costliest in Hollywood’s history, and is in the $350 million to $400 million range, according to sources.