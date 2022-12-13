scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

James Cameron to skip Avatar: The Way of Water LA premiere as filmmaker tests COVID-19 positive

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

James CameronJames Cameron poses for the paparazzi at the London premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. (Photo: avatar/Instagram)
American filmmaker James Cameron will not be attending the premiere of his highly anticipated film Avatar: The Way of Water in Los Angeles as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an American digital and print magazine, a Disney spokesperson said, “Jim has COVID but is feeling fine. He tested positive as part of a routine testing cadence. He will continue to complete his schedule virtually but will not be at the premiere.” The filmmaker initially revealed the infection Sunday night, during the opening ceremony of his multimedia experience Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

He was set to attend the event in person but spoke at the opening reception via Zoom, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

20th Century Studios will release the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD 250 million.

A sequel to the Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script for Avatar: The Way of Water comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 12:37:29 pm
