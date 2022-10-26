scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

James Cameron says characters in Marvel, DC films ‘all act like they’re in college’: ‘That’s not the way to make movies’

Talking about Marvel and DC films, James Cameron said the characters in these superhero films 'don't experience' relationships in the real sense.

James CameronJames Cameron directorial Avatar 2 is releasing in December. (Photo: James Cameron/Instagram)

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron has criticised the aspect of character development in superhero films from Marvel and DC Studios, adding “that’s not the way to make movies”.

The director said the maturity that is lacking in the characters from these tentpole franchises is depicted in his upcoming sci-fi adventure movie Avatar: The Way of Water through its protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

The Way of Water, the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, will see Jake and Neytiri go to great lengths to keep their family safe.

“Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later. In the first movie, Sam’s character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith. “And Zoe’s character leaps off a limb and assumes there’s going to be some nice big leaves down there that can cushion her fall. But when you’re a parent, you don’t think that way. So for me, as a parent of five kids, I’m saying, ‘What happens when those characters mature and realize that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?'” Cameron told The New York Times newspaper.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
Also Read |SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best International Film award at 50th Saturn Awards: ‘We’re super elated’

Citing the example of Marvel and DC, the celebrated director said the characters in the spectacle films hailing from these stables “don’t experience” relationships in the real sense.

“When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t.

“They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies,” he continued.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Saldana is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, under which she plays Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The actor will reprise her role in the third part of Guardians slated for a summer 2023 release.

In the past, filmmakers outside the genre like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have criticised superhero films terming them “theme parks” and “despicable”, respectively.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 08:22:01 pm
Next Story

Vladimir Putin monitors practice launches by Russia’s nuclear forces

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement