James Cameron reacts to Matt Damon losing out on $250 million (Rs 2000 crore) by rejecting Avatar: ‘Get over it’

Filmmaker James Cameron has reacted to Hollywood star Matt Damon turning down a role in the director’s Avatar, and said the actor is “beating himself up over this.” The lead role eventually went to then-newcomer Sam Worthington.

In 2021 at the Cannes Film Festival, Damon had revealed that Cameron not only courted him to star in the 2009 epic, but also offered him a deal in which Damon would get 10% of the film’s box office profits, a report in Variety said. Avatar went on to gross over $2.9 billion worldwide, which would’ve earned Damon north of $250 million (Rs 2000 crore).

“I will go down in history. You will never meet an actor who turned down more money,” Damon had said, revealing that he turned down Avatar because he was committed to finish his Bourne action trilogy.

When Cameron was asked about Damon’s decision during an interview with BBC Radio, the director laughed when the actor’s name was mentioned. “He’s beating himself up over this. And I really think you know, Matt you’re kind of like one of the biggest movie stars in the world, get over it.”

“But he had to do another ‘Bourne’ film which was on his runway and there was nothing we could do about that. So he had to regretfully decline,” the filmmaker said.

When asked if Damon could have a cameo in a future Avatar sequel, Cameron replied, “Must do it. We have to do it so the world is in equilibrium again. But he doesn’t get 10%, f*ck that.”

Cameron is currently enjoying the worldwide box office glory of his latest feature, Avatar: The Way of Water. The film’s five-day India collections are approximately Rs 160-162 crore and it is expected to cross Rs 200 crore in its second weekend.

Critics across the world have showered the sequel with praise, hailing the film’s VFX. Avatar: The Way of Water has a 94 per cent audience score and 78 per cent positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.