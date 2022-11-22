James Cameron says Avatar The Way of Water has to be 3rd or 4th highest-grossing film in history to break even: ‘Worst business case’

James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most highly anticipated releases of this year. The filmmaker, known for making multiple most expensive films, has had a colossal budget for his latest feature too. The director, however, seems to be quite sure about making all of it back, and said as much in a recent GQ interview.

The acclaimed director said in his chat with the publication that the film was ‘very f**king’ expensive to make, and that when pitching the film, Cameron had told the studio that the film represented ‘the worst business case in movie history.’ In order to make profit, James Cameron said, “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.”

The director is known for making big-budget successes, and said that if he can make a case to have a budget of a billion dollars for a film, he will do it: “If I can make a business case to spend a billion dollars on a movie, I will f**king do it. Do you want to know why? Because we don’t put it all on a pile and light it on fire. We give it to people.” Till date, almost all of Cameron’s movies have gotten back their money, a remarkable achievement in itself.

Apart from their big dollars and groundbreaking visual effects, Cameron’s movies are notorious for being very long, and in a day and age when people prefer to watch a 30-second reel to a full-fledged feature, the director was asked by a studio executive to shorten Avatar: The Way of Water. Cameron, who is quite confident in the sequel’s success, told GQ he gave a piece of his mind to the person.

“I said ‘I think this movie is going to make all the f**king money. And when it does, it’s going to be too late for you to love the film. The time for you to love the movie is today. So I’m not asking you to say something that you don’t feel, but just know that I will always know that no matter how complimentary you are about the movie in the future when it makes all the money’—and that’s exactly what I said, in caps, ALL THE MONEY, not some of the money, all the f**king money. I said, ‘You can’t come back to me and compliment the film or chum along and say, ‘Look what we did together.’ You won’t be able to do that,’” James Cameron signed off.

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet among others, Avatar: The Way of Water releases in cinemas on December 16.