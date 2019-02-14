It doesn’t look real: James Cameron on Aquaman’s depiction of underwater life

Toggle Menu
Director James Cameron, who has pioneered the art of underwater storytelling, says DC blockbuster Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard, could not do justice to the real life of the ocean.

Aquaman
Director James Cameron also criticised Aquaman for not properly dealing with the real issue of preserving the ocean.

The filmmaker, who is currently working on the sequels to his award-winning film Avatar, said even though he finds the James Wan-directed superhero film “fun” he would never be able to make a movie which is detached from realism.

“I think its great fun. I think it’s a movie I could have never made. Truthfully. I could have never made that film because it requires this total dreamlike disconnect from any sense of physics or reality. It exists somewhere between a Greek mythic landscape and a fairy tale landscape.

“And people just kind of zoom around underwater because they propel themselves mentally? I guess? I don’t know. But it’s cool. You buy it on its own terms. But I’ve spent thousands of hours underwater. I’m very literal about my underwater. It needs to look like it’s real. And while I can enjoy that film I don’t resonate with it because it doesn’t look real,” Cameron told Yahoo.

He also criticised Aquaman for not properly dealing with the real issue of preserving the ocean.

“And by the way, (Aquaman) doesn’t help us with our issues of actually understanding the ocean and exploring the ocean and preserving the ocean though they did throw in a couple things like whales and things like that to remind us we are using the ocean as a garbage dump, so I applaud the film for that.

“Yeah, I couldn’t have made that movie. We’re doing a lot of underwater in the Avatar sequels and it’s going to have such a different feel,” he said.

Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard released in December and went on to make over USD 1 billion worldwide.

