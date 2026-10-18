James Cameron congratulates Marvel as Avengers: Endgame surpasses Avatar at box office

Russo Brothers’ 2019 Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and James Cameron’s 2009 seminal sci-fi movie Avatar continue to compete for the coveted title of the world’s biggest hit ever. Recently, Cameron took to his X handle to congratulate Marvel for surpassing the lifetime worldwide box office collection of Avatar after the re-release of its tentpole as Avengers Endgame: Encore.

James Cameron lauds Marvel

James Cameron shared a picture of Iron Man being surrounded by the Na’vi tribe who hold him out of reverence as he takes the spotlight. “‘You are one of the people.’ Congratulations to Marvel and the #1 Avengers Engame: Encore for bringing moviegoers to the cinemas,” read the text on the picture, attributed to Cameron.