James Cameron congratulates Marvel as Avengers: Endgame surpasses Avatar at box office

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Russo Brothers’ 2019 Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and James Cameron’s 2009 seminal sci-fi movie Avatar continue to compete for the coveted title of the world’s biggest hit ever. Recently, Cameron took to his X handle to congratulate Marvel for surpassing the lifetime worldwide box office collection of Avatar after the re-release of its tentpole as Avengers Endgame: Encore.
James Cameron lauds Marvel
James Cameron shared a picture of Iron Man being surrounded by the Na’vi tribe who hold him out of reverence as he takes the spotlight. “‘You are one of the people.’ Congratulations to Marvel and the #1 Avengers Engame: Encore for bringing moviegoers to the cinemas,” read the text on the picture, attributed to Cameron.
This isn’t the first time the ace filmmaker has congratulated Marvel publicly for Avengers: Endgame surpassing Avatar at the global box office. Back in 2019, he wrote on social media, “Oel ngati kameie. I see you Marvel. Congratuations to Avengers: Endgame on becoming the new box-office king.” However, when Avatar reclaimed the top spot following its re-release in 2021, Marvel returned the favour by sharing an image of the Avengers title being wiped away by Avatar.
— James Cameron (@JimCameron) October 16, 2026
Avatar vs Avengers: Endgame box office collection
When Avatar released worldwide in 2009, it became the highest-grossing film ever globally, by amassing $2.74 billion. Ten years later, Avengers: Endgame released and managed to topple James Cameron’s film from the top spot by amassing $2.78 billion worldwide. However, Avatar reclaimed that spot through its re-release a couple of years later, bumping up its total to $2.924 billion globally.
However, Marvel took a page out of Cameron’s book by re-releasing Avengers: Endgame last month on September 25. It registered an opening weekend of $86 million at the worldwide box office, including $26 million in North America and $60 million overseas. It ranks as the second-highest opening ever for a re-release, after the 2012 3D re-release of another Cameron film — Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet-starrer 1997 romantic tragedy Titanic ($98.9 million).
This pushed Avengers: Endgame’s lifetime worldwide box office collection to $2.9255 billion, allowing it to surpass Avatar once again. It was aided by additional footage teasing the events of Marvel’s long-awaited tentpole, Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release in cinemas on December 18.
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While Avengers: Endgame ended on a cinematic high with the death of its protagonist Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), the actor is all set to make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a gap of seven years as the chief antagonist Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. It also marks the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner aka Hulk, among others.