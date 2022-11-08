scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

James Cameron calls Avatar films ‘hideously expensive’, says he could wrap franchise after third film ‘if it’s not profitable’

James Cameron said that instead of making the planned five films of the Avatar franchise, he could shut it down after the third part if it is not profitable.

avatar 2Avatar: The Way of Water will release in theatres on December 16.

James Cameron had proudly announced the Avatar series of five films after the success of the first Avatar film in 2009. The second and third part of the franchise have been in production for the last few years with the second part titled Avatar: The Way of Water due for release in December. While the Hollywood filmmaker is reportedly working with a budget of $1 billion for the four sequels, he recently said that the series might wrap up after Avatar 3 if “it’s just not profitable.”

Talking to Total Film, Cameron said that he wrote the films before the streaming culture invaded the world, and before the pandemic seemingly changed the movie viewing experience, so it is yet to be seen how the audience will respond to the films. “We’re in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even,” he said. The Titanic director added, “It’s the one-two punch – the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we’ll remind people what going to the theatre is all about. This film definitely does that. The question is: how many people give a s**t now?”

James Cameron said that he had taken out a few parts from Avatar: The Way of Water and saved them for the third part, which he is sure will be made and released. Calling these films “hideously expensive”, Cameron said it was a “sketchy business” to make such expensive films even before the pandemic implying that it was more of a risk now. “At this point, we just have to play it out to see what happens. But what I know right now is: we’re delivering three hours of a pretty much insane experience,” he said. The director added, “The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly’, if it’s just not profitable.”

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down as she speaks about battling myositis: ‘I’m in a difficult position, I hope to survive this’

Earlier, reports suggested that the runtime of Avatar: The Way of Water was 3 hours and 10 minutes and while no official sources have confirmed that yet, Cameron seems to be in agreement that the movie is rather long. “It’s a longer film, because there’s more characters to service. There’s more story to service,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring

Avatar: The Way of Water is releasing worldwide on December 16.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 04:27:40 pm
Next Story

Now a $1 billion firm, Zoho announces new R&D investments

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebrity photos 1200
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement