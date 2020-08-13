scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 13, 2020
James Cameron ‘studies’ the Avatar sequel set in new photo

While the live-action filming of the much-awaited Avatar sequels has begun in New Zealand, the makers are yet to kick off the production work in Los Angeles. The first sequel is scheduled to release in December 2022.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Published: August 13, 2020 1:37:05 pm
james cameron avatarJames Cameron on the set of Avatar sequel. (Photo: Avatar/Twitter)

The crew of the Avatar sequels has already started work in New Zealand and in a new photo from the set of the film, we have director James Cameron ‘studying the set before filming.’

In another photo shared by the official handle of the film, we get to see a wide shot of the lab set. These photos were also shared by producer Jon Landau.

While the live-action filming of the much-awaited sequels has begun in New Zealand, the makers are yet to kick off the production work in Los Angeles. In July, Cameron released a statement, which said that the unexpected delay in starting the production due to COVID-19 has forced them to push the release of the first sequel, which was originally scheduled to hit screens in December 2021.

The new release date for the first sequel is December 2022. The subsequent sequels have also been pushed back by a year.

The first Avatar film released in 2009 and starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana in significant roles. Kate Winslet has joined the cast in the sequel.

