James Cameron ‘studies’ the Avatar sequel set in new photo

James Cameron on the set of Avatar sequel. (Photo: Avatar/Twitter)

The crew of the Avatar sequels has already started work in New Zealand and in a new photo from the set of the film, we have director James Cameron ‘studying the set before filming.’

In another photo shared by the official handle of the film, we get to see a wide shot of the lab set. These photos were also shared by producer Jon Landau.

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron studies the High Camp Bio Lab set before that day’s filming. pic.twitter.com/iPQ3miInF4 — Avatar (@officialavatar) August 12, 2020

While the live-action filming of the much-awaited sequels has begun in New Zealand, the makers are yet to kick off the production work in Los Angeles. In July, Cameron released a statement, which said that the unexpected delay in starting the production due to COVID-19 has forced them to push the release of the first sequel, which was originally scheduled to hit screens in December 2021.

A message from James Cameron. Irayo, Na’vi Nation. Stay safe. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Uwi2J6xF4k — Avatar (@officialavatar) July 23, 2020

The new release date for the first sequel is December 2022. The subsequent sequels have also been pushed back by a year.

The first Avatar film released in 2009 and starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana in significant roles. Kate Winslet has joined the cast in the sequel.

