James Cameron arrives in New Zealand to restart Avatar 2 production

Director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have landed in New Zealand to restart the production of their ambitious project, Avatar 2.

Posting a photo of himself along with director Cameron, Landau wrote, “Made it to New Zealand. Our 14-day government supervised self-isolation now begins. #avatarsequels #jamescameron #newzealand #airnewzealand✈️ #selfisolation.” The duo were equipped with protective masks and face shields.

Zoe Saldana, who essayed the character of Neytiri in the original, also commented on the picture and wrote, “God bless you all! Miss you madly.”

The production of Avatar 2 was brought to a halt after the coronavirus outbreak which resulted in an immediate near-global lockdown.

Avatar 2 is slated to release on December 17, 2021.

