James Bond: Danny Boyle confirmed as the director of upcoming Daniel Craig film

After a long string of rumours, Danny Boyle has officially been signed up as the director of James Bond. The 25th Bond film will see Daniel Craig reprise his titular role for the fifth time and is expected to go on floors by December this year.

“We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25, Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge. Production is set to begin on 3 Dec 2018. MGM will partner with Universal Pictures to release the film worldwide,” reads a tweet by the official handle of James Bond.

The yet untitled film is expected to hit the theatres on October 25 next year. Oscar winner Boyle will direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge, who also worked on Trainspotting.

Addressing the rumours about him directing the film, Boyle had earlier told the Associated Press, “We’re working on a script at the moment and we’ll see what happens. But it’s a great idea so hopefully it’ll work. I’d love to be able to tell you more but I’m not going to.”

The film is said to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond. He has previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Sony’s Bond contract expired in 2015 and many of the major studios competed for the chance to distribute the profitable franchise. In a joint announcement Thursday, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Universal Pictures will release the 25th installment of the superspy franchise internationally while MGM will handle the US release. As per tradition Bond 25 will open a bit earlier in the UK, on October 25 2019, than in the US, where it will debut on November 8, 2019. Production will begin in December at Pinewood Studios in London.

