James Bond actor Daniel Craig gets New Year Honour for spies, Twitter says ‘the Queen has broken tradition’

Daniel Craig, the actor who plays the fictional spy James Bond in films, has been made a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in the UK’s annual New Year Honours List.

The honour, usually conferred upon real-life spies and diplomats, is also bestowed upon author Ian Fleming’s 007 fictional character in his books.

Craig, 53, who’s from Chester in England, has been recognised for services to film and theatre.

His CMG comes soon after the release of the final instalment of his Bond films, No Time To Die, which became one of last year’s highest-grossing films at the box office. Craig had already announced his retirement as the world’s most famous secret agent after starring in five Bond films.

The CMG order of chivalry was founded in 1818 and its holders are appointed by the monarch and holders can wear it suspended on a ribbon around their neck on formal occasions.

Queen Elizabeth II had famously met Craig when they filmed a surprise segment for the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony at Buckingham Palace, which involved Bond escorting the 95-year-old monarch.

The producers of the Bond films, Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, are also recognised in the New Year Honours list, released on Friday, for their contribution to film and drama, with both being made Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs).

But this honour hasn’t gone down well with some people. Some took to Twitter to share their reaction to this honour given to the James Bond actor.

“The Queen has broken tradition to give Daniel Craig an honour usually reserved for real life spies, ” posted a user, while another wrote, “So, Daniel Craig has been awarded a CBE for…acting? Are the millions of pounds and hundreds of opportunities to earn even more on top of that not enough? Meanwhile key-workers can barely afford food and rent.”

Films impact lives …proved umpteen times… Now for #JamesBond the Queen has to break tradition too…gives #DanielCraig award reserved for Diplomats for exemplary non military work !!!

🤩🤩💫🎈👏🏻💞⭐ @007 pic.twitter.com/ZFSkampRjc — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 2, 2022

Okay so now that Joanna Lumley is a Dame and Daniel Craig is a CMG, could Timothy Dalton please be made a CBE or knighted? I mean he’s been acting for almost 60 years! pic.twitter.com/kOx7W1we8T — Gabrielaeye 🔫 (@noir_or_never) January 1, 2022

Daniel Craig will be bestowed the rare Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) an honour usually reserved for top spies and diplomats in the Queen’s New Year Honours. It’s the same honour given to M retiring in Skyfall. — MI6 HQ (@jamesbondlive) December 26, 2021

Other British actors on this year’s list include Joanna Lumley and Vanessa Redgrave, who have been made Dames for their services to drama, entertainment and charity, while British Indian actor Nitin Ganatra becomes an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

(With inputs from PTI)