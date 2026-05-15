Who will be the next James Bond? Amazon MGM begins search as Jacob Elordi in the running

A new era of James Bond is beginning. Nearly four years after Daniel Craig bid farewell to 007 in No Time to Die, the race to find Britain’s next superspy has officially started. Amazon MGM Studios has now confirmed that auditions for Bond 26 are underway, with fresh speculation swirling around who will inherit one of Hollywood’s most iconic roles.

In a statement shared on X, the studio said, “The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

Statement from Amazon MGM Studios:

“The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.” pic.twitter.com/2RLm8fITWQ — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) May 14, 2026

According to Variety, auditions for the next Bond film have quietly been taking place over the past few weeks, with acclaimed casting director Nina Gold helping lead the search for the actor who will replace Craig.

Gold’s is widely known for her work on Game of Thrones, where she assembled one of television’s most celebrated ensemble casts. Her credits also include The Crown, several Star Wars: The Force Awakens-era films, Les Misérables, The Martian and Conclave. She also earned an Oscar nomination for casting in Hamnet in 2025.

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Who could be next James Bond?

Even before the studio confirmed auditions, the internet had been flooded with rumours about who could become the next Bond. Actors including Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have all been linked to the role in recent months.

Reports also suggested that Elordi may currently be the frontrunner. Guardian journalist Marina Hyde revealed on The Rest is Entertainment podcast that she had heard from multiple sources the actor is in “pole position” to land the role.

Final decision on the next 007 is reportedly expected sometime in mid-2026.

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If Elordi ultimately lands the role, he would become the youngest actor to ever play James Bond — something that aligns with earlier reports suggesting Amazon MGM is looking to reboot the franchise with a younger version of the spy.

About the next Bond film

The next Bond film is being mounted with a heavyweight creative team. Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune, Arrival and Sicario, will direct the film, while Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, has been tapped to write the screenplay. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are backing the project, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

At CinemaCon earlier this year, Amazon MGM’s head of film Courtenay Valenti stressed that the studio is approaching Bond’s future carefully.

“We’re taking the time to do this with care and deep respect,” she said. “It is the dream of a lifetime for all of us to bring audiences this next chapter, and it’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly.”

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She added that pairing one of cinema’s most beloved franchises with filmmakers like Villeneuve, Pascal, Heyman and Knight was helping lay the foundation for “something that’s truly worthy of the Bond legacy.”