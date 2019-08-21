Here’s everything to know about Daniel Craig’s Bond film No Time to Die

On Tuesday night, the makers revealed the official film title of the upcoming movie in the Bond series. Named No Time to Die, the Cary Fukunaga directorial will see Daniel Craig reprising the titular role for what seems to be the final time. With the new update, fans seem hungry for more information on the actioner. Here’s what we know about the spy thriller so far.

The cast

Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes will return to reprise their roles. The new cast members include Dali Benssalah, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Ana De Armas and Billy Magnussen. If sources are to be believed, Malek is playing the primary antagonist in the movie.

The plot

It looks like at the start of the 25th installment of the franchise, Bond will be seen having a relatively peaceful time in Jamaica. However, the happiness will last for only a short while. The official synopsis of the movie reads, “His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die’s scriptwriter

After several drafts and writing room exercises, makers hired Killing Eve and Fleabag fame writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge to spice things up. According to reports, the studio heads and creatives were not exactly happy with the way the earlier narrative was going.

The obstacles

No Time To Die has had its fair share of hardships to battle. First, it was reported that Danny Boyle was hired to direct the film. Later, owing to creative differences, the filmmaker opted out of the movie. In an interview with Variety, Boyle said that he does not regret leaving the film.

He said, “When you’re undertaking something like that, you have to all be on the same page. You have to all agree about what you’re doing. We started to disagree about what we were doing. I’m very tight with the writer, in this case it was a writer I worked with many times. I loved what we were doing, it just wasn’t, I know there are catch-all’s but in this case, we had very different visions of it.”

Later, a report came stating that lead star Daniel Craig had injured himself while shooting an action sequence. And not too long ago, a crew member got hurt which further stalled the shooting of the movie.

The release date

After battling several obstacles in its way, No Time to Die will release on April 3, 2020 in the UK. The film will hit the big screen on April 8 in the US.