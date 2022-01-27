Jake Gyllenhaal to star in heist thriller Cut and Run

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal will feature in an upcoming heist thriller movie, titled Cut and Run. The movie is based on a spec script by John Glenn, known for penning films like Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen and Clash of the Titans.

According to Variety, New Republic Pictures won rights to the spec script after a bidding war with several potential buyers.

Cut and Run follows a group of thieves who use high-powered speed boats to rob super-yachts. Their caper takes a turn when they steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.

In addition to starring, Gyllenhaal will produce the film through his company Nine Stories Productions. New Republic founder Brian Oliver and president Bradley Fischer will also produce alongside Glenn.

Gyllenhaal most recently featured in the Netflix movie The Guilty, directed by Antoine Fuqua. He will next be seen in Michael Bay’s Ambulance, also starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez.