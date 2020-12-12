scorecardresearch
Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Bay’s Ambulance adds Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II broke out after playing villain Black Manta in superhero film Aquaman and later starred in HBO's Watchmen.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | December 12, 2020 5:04:37 pm
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, yahya abdulYahya Abdul-Mateen II most recently played Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale in Aaron Sorkin's courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Photo: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II/Instagram)

The Trial of Chicago 7 actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be featuring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Michael Bay’s action-thriller Ambulance.

The plot line is being kept under wraps, but sources told Deadline that the film is in the vein of the great action thrillers of the 1990s like Speed and Bay’s Bad Boys.

The feature is based on the original Danish film Ambulancen (2005) produced by Nordisk Film Productions. Chris Fedak penned the script for the Hollywood version.

The story is about two brothers on the run from the police. They go on to steal an ambulance without knowing it already carries a female paramedic and a patient in critical condition.

Actor Eiza Gonzalez, known for featuring in movies such as Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw and Bloodshot, will play the role of paramedic.

Abdul-Mateen broke out after playing villain Black Manta in superhero film Aquaman and later starred in HBO’s Watchmen.

He most recently played Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale in Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. The actor will next star in horror film Candyman as well as Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix 4.

Produced by James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak, Ambulance is expected to start shooting in January 2021.

