Thursday, September 03, 2020
Jaime Foxx, Teyonah Parris join They Cloned Tyrone

Actors Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris will star alongside Star Wars alum John Boyega in the Netflix project.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: September 3, 2020 2:28:36 pm
jamie foxx, teyonah parrisJamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris will star in They Cloned Tyrone. (Photo: File, Twitter/Teyonah Parris)

Actors Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris are the latest additions to the cast of the sci-fi mystery They Cloned Tyrone.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will star alongside Star Wars alum John Boyega in the Netflix project.

The film, touted as a “Friday-meets-Get Out”, is a pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper that follows an unlikely trio investigating a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood.

Creed II writer Juel Taylor will direct from a script he wrote with Tony Rettenmaier.

The film will be produced by Taylor, Rettenmaier and Stephen Dr Love.

Production is expected to begin early next year.

