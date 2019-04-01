Toggle Menu
Jai Courtney to return as Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad sequel

The sequel of Suicide Squad will be directed by James Gunn, who is best known for helming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Jai Courtney will be reprising his role of Captain Boomerang in the Suicide Squad sequel. (Photo: Suicide Squad/Facebook)

Actor Jai Courtney has confirmed that he will be reprising his role of Captain Boomerang in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel.

The much-awaited project will be directed by filmmaker James Gunn, who is best known for helming “Guardians of the Galaxy” series.

“We’re getting ready to shoot in a few months’ time. There’s not much else I can reveal about it but, yeah, you’ll be seeing Boomerang back for sure,” Courtney told Business Insider.

A still from the movie Suicide Squad that released in 2016.

The film, being touted as a complete reboot of the 2016 film, also features Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn.

Will Smith, who played Deadshot in the David Ayer-directed film, has dropped out and future of Jared Leto’s The Joker is still in doubt.

The new Suicide Squad is set to release on August 6, 2020.

