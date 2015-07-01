Jada Pinkett Smith ‘more playful’ with husband Will Smith

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith says starring in the upcoming comedy-drama film “Magic Mike XXL” has taught her to be more “playful” with her husband Will Smith. (Source: AP)

The 43-year-old star said being on the set of the stripper movie taught her to match Smith’s funny personality in their marriage, reported Femalefirst.

This photo provided by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, Jada Pinkett Smith, left, as Rome, and Channing Tatum as Mike in Warner Bros. Pictures’, “Magic Mike XXL,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Source: AP)

“It really taught me how to be more playful with my husband… He’s a silly man all day long. He’s the guy who hides behind the door and jumps out. He’s that guy. All day. He’s just a big freaking kid. I always play the role of like, ‘OK, you be the kid. OK, that’s cute,” Jada said.

Jada Pinkett Smith poses for photographers upon arrival at the Magic Mike XXL. (Source: AP)

Mother of two kids, Jaden, 16, and Willow, 14, “The Nutty Professor” actress said she has learnt to participate with her husband’s playfulness.

“Since ‘Magic Mike XXL’ I’ve learnt to enjoy that playfulness in him much more and participate in it versus, like, tolerate it,” she said.

