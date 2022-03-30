Priyanka Chopra reacts as Jada Pinkett Smith talks of healing after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock, his mother expresses shock

Actor Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Hollywood star Will Smith, has shared a cryptic post after her husband smacked comedian Chris Rock across the face for cracking a tasteless joke at her expense. Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards after he joked about Jada’s alopecia, leading to a worldwide debate. While celebrities have expressed their opinions on the subject, Jada had maintained a dignified silence.

Recently, she put out a post on healing. She shared an image that simply read, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.” Celebrities including Priyanka Chopra liked the post. Jada had earlier posted photos and videos of Will Smith winning the award for Best Actor, but had not mentioned the controversy.

On the other hand, Will Smith’s mother Carolyn Smith told CNN that while she had immense pride at Will Smith’s award victory, she was rather shocked at him slapping Chris Rock. “He is a very even, people person,” she said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime,” she said.

At the Oscars 2022 ceremony, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada’s shaved head. “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” the comedian had said, referring to Demi Moore’s 1997 movie GI Jane where Demi’s character Jordan O’Neil shaved her head after joining Navy Seal, and emerged as GI Jane. Jada had earlier been candid about her decision to shave her head after she was diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder. This wasn’t the first time Chris Rock had made a joke about Jada. During the 2016 Oscars, he had taken a dig at her boycotting the awards, after she had shared a video saying that no persons of colour were nominated in any of the major categories.

Will Smith had released a statement, apologising to Chris Rock for hitting him.