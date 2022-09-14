scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Jacob Lofland roped in for key role in Joker: Folie a Deux

The details of Jacob Lofland's character in Joker: Folie a Deux are under wraps.

Jacob LoflandJacob Lofland in The Son. (Photo: jacob_lofland/Instagram)

Mud actor Jacob Lofland is set to star in Joker: Folie a Deux, directed by Todd Phillips. The movie is a follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Arthur Fleck aka The Joker, the iconic nemesis of the DC superhero Batman.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, details of Lofland’s character are under wraps. The film is said to be set in part in Arkham Asylum, the medical facility frequented by many of Batman’s villains in the comics.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Phoenix and Phillips are back in their respective roles for the new project. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver.

Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener also round out the cast of the upcoming movie. Studio Warner Bros has set October 4, 2024 as the release date for Joker: Folie a Deux.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...Premium
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 04:12:41 pm
Next Story

Taapsee Pannu loses her cool at a reporter who asked her about Dobaraa’s failure, tells him not to shout: ‘Thodi research karke aana’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sunny Leone returns to her ‘fav place’ Maldives
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement