Roger Donaldson to helm film on Jack The Ripper

Roger Donaldson is set to direct a historical thriller on unidentified serial killer Jack The Ripper, titled Immortal.

Jack The Ripper was generally believed to have been active in the largely impoverished areas in and around London’s Whitechapel district in the 19th century.

According to Deadline, the Species helmer will direct from script by Pete Dowling (Flightplan).

The plot will have ace detective Byrnes and greenhorn cop James McCafferty, who belong to different moralities and yet work together to hunt Jack the Ripper who, some believe, sailed to New York after his London killings suddenly ceased in 1888.

Casting is currently underway.

The film is being produced by GFC Films, based out of New Zealand, along with XYZ Films executive producing. Sean Sorensen of Royal Viking Entertainment is also attached to executive produce.

Immortal marks Donaldson’s first narrative feature since 2014 action movie The November Man, starring Pierce Brosnan.

The film goes on floors later this year in New Zealand and the UK.