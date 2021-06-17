Jack Dylan Grazer on Shazam Fury of the Gods: ‘The action is unbelievable’

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023. (Photo: Warner Bros)

In Pixar’s Luca, Jack Dylan Grazer voices a sea monster called Alberto Scorfano, who, along with his best friend and the titular Luca, is disguised as a human to interact with citizens of the sunny Italian Riviera town Portorosso. Grazer, 17, has become popular globally, thanks to his work in popular franchises like It and Shazam.

He will return as Freddy Freeman or Shazam Jr in Shazam’s sequel, titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods. While speaking to Indianexpress.com, he hyped up the film and said the action is “unbelievable”.

When asked about the film, he said, “I am super-excited. I’m shooting it right now in Atlanta. It’s going great. It’s so much fun. And it’s so amazing with the original cast. They’re just the greatest people ever. Such a fun story and it’s funny as heck. The action is unbelievable. This time we’ve got Helen Mirren, Luci Liu, and Rachel Zeigler, who’s in the new West Side Story. I am working with a lot of great, talented people.”

The Shazam film series is about Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a kid who is bestowed with the power to transform into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi) by saying the word Shazam!. Grazer’s character, Freddy, is Billy’s best friend who helps him get acquainted with the superhero stuff. The film will be directed by David F. Sandberg.

Veteran actors Mirren and Liu join the cast of the movie as Hespera and Kalypso, daughters of Atlas. Zeigler plays their unnamed sister. They will square off with the Shazam family in the movie.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023.