scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Latest news

Jack Dylan Grazer on Shazam Fury of the Gods: ‘The action is unbelievable’

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi |
Updated: June 17, 2021 5:07:12 pm
Shazam 2, jack dylan grazerShazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023. (Photo: Warner Bros)

In Pixar’s Luca, Jack Dylan Grazer voices a sea monster called Alberto Scorfano, who, along with his best friend and the titular Luca, is disguised as a human to interact with citizens of the sunny Italian Riviera town Portorosso. Grazer, 17, has become popular globally, thanks to his work in popular franchises like It and Shazam.

He will return as Freddy Freeman or Shazam Jr in Shazam’s sequel, titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods. While speaking to Indianexpress.com, he hyped up the film and said the action is “unbelievable”.

When asked about the film, he said, “I am super-excited. I’m shooting it right now in Atlanta. It’s going great. It’s so much fun. And it’s so amazing with the original cast. They’re just the greatest people ever. Such a fun story and it’s funny as heck. The action is unbelievable. This time we’ve got Helen Mirren, Luci Liu, and Rachel Zeigler, who’s in the new West Side Story. I am working with a lot of great, talented people.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Shazam film series is about Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a kid who is bestowed with the power to transform into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi) by saying the word Shazam!. Grazer’s character, Freddy, is Billy’s best friend who helps him get acquainted with the superhero stuff. The film will be directed by David F. Sandberg.

Veteran actors Mirren and Liu join the cast of the movie as Hespera and Kalypso, daughters of Atlas. Zeigler plays their unnamed sister. They will square off with the Shazam family in the movie.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Lisa Haydon’s baby shower

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 17: Latest News

Advertisement