Jack Dylan Grazer on his Luca character Alberto: ‘He always rushes headfirst into everything like me’

Actor Jack Dylan Grazer is not 18 yet, and already has an enviable Hollywood career. He has been a part of Stephen King’s It duology, DC’s Shazam franchise, and now Pixar’s Luca. He is easily one of the most popular and in-demand young actors in the world.

For many, all that fame and celebrity come with a price. The constant scrutiny, violation of personal space by fans and the press, not being free to express what you wish, and so on.

“I have to remind myself that I can’t really do or say anything, you know,” Grazer told Indianexpress.com in an interview. “I don’t have much room to make public mistakes. You know what I mean? But I signed up for it and I’m willing to take on the responsibility. At the end of the day, it’s not about fame or fortune, it’s about just being able to act. And that’s what I love to do, man. If I could do a billion indie movies and never get famous, I would be the happiest man alive. I just love acting.”

Luca, directed by Enrico Casarosa, is a tale of two young boys set in a scenic, sunny town called Portorosso on the Italian Riviera. The twist is that the boys are secretly sea monsters disguised as humans wanting to blend in. But even a smidgen of contact with water reveals their true form, and residents of the town both fear and loathe sea monsters, brandishing their metaphorical pitchforks at the mere mention.

Lovingly animated with stunning visuals, Luca has well-drawn characters and an interesting story that does not overstay its welcome.

Grazer’s character in the film, Alberto Scorfano, is among the two disguised sea monsters. In sharp contrast to the titular Luca, who is curious but hesitant about the human world above the surface owing to the warnings drilled into him by his parents, Alberto lives on the surface and has a veritable treasure trove of stolen everyday human objects that he finds fascinating.

Alberto works on the concept of Silencio Bruno (or ‘Quiet, Bruno’ in English), in which ‘Bruno’ is the naysayer that lives in our minds and warns against doing outrageous acts. And that party pooper has to be silenced.

To voice Alberto, Grazer drew on his own similarity with the character. “He always rushes headfirst into everything and that’s how I am actually,” he says.

“I think kind of impulsively and I don’t think things through enough sometimes. Which is also, you know, could be my downfall at times. We’re similar in that Silencio Bruno aspect, which is like ‘Don’t think about it too long or else you’re gonna regret it’. And that’s how I kind of am,” he adds with a laugh.