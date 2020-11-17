Jack Black aces ‘WAP’ challenge, watch video

Jack Black takes up the WAP challenge on TikTok. (Photo: Jack Black/Instagram)

Actor-singer Jack Black has uploaded a hilarious video of himself twerking to the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hit number “WAP”.

Black took the popular “WAP” dance challenge on TikTok where fans try to recreate the dance moves from the video of the chartbuster. The viral video shows Black grooving to the song under a makeshift shower. “Challenge accepted,” wrote the comedian alongside the video posted on Instagram.

Hollywood stars like Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner and Naomi Watts couldn’t stop laughing at Jack Black’s attempt and showered praise at his performance in the comment section. “Nothing but love for ya brother,” Renner posted, while Watts wrote. “Owning it.”

“WAP” has been a hit with listeners since its release on August 7. It has not only bagged the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but also broken the record for the largest opening streaming week for a song in US history.

