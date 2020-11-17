scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Top news

Jack Black aces ‘WAP’ challenge, watch video

Jack Black took up the dance challenge where fans try to recreate moves from the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song "WAP".

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Los Angeles | November 17, 2020 12:40:48 pm
Jack BlackJack Black takes up the WAP challenge on TikTok. (Photo: Jack Black/Instagram)

Actor-singer Jack Black has uploaded a hilarious video of himself twerking to the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hit number “WAP”.

Black took the popular “WAP” dance challenge on TikTok where fans try to recreate the dance moves from the video of the chartbuster. The viral video shows Black grooving to the song under a makeshift shower. “Challenge accepted,” wrote the comedian alongside the video posted on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack)

Hollywood stars like Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner and Naomi Watts couldn’t stop laughing at Jack Black’s attempt and showered praise at his performance in the comment section. “Nothing but love for ya brother,” Renner posted, while Watts wrote. “Owning it.”

“WAP” has been a hit with listeners since its release on August 7. It has not only bagged the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but also broken the record for the largest opening streaming week for a song in US history.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement