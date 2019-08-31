I have never been recognised in my industry: Kirsten Dunst

Toggle Menu
Kirsten Dunst, who starred in films such as Marie Antoinette, Bring it On and Spider-Man, says part of the reason why she never got recognised by the industry could be her lack of participation.

Kirsten Dunst received widespread recognition for her portrayal of Mary Jane Watson in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Kirsten Dunst says she feels like a nobody in Hollywood as she has never received award recognition despite several critically-acclaimed performances.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s In-Depth with Larry Flick, the 37-year-old actor listed films such asDrop Dead Gorgeous and Mary Antoinette, which were panned by the critics but loved by the audiences.

“Remember Marie Antoinette — y’all panned it — and now you all love it. Remember Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned. Now, you all love it. It’s, like, interesting for me. I feel a lot of things I do, people like later. I’ve never been recognised in my industry,” Kirsetn Dunst said.

“I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice. For a Golden Globe (one) when I was little, and one for (TV series) Fargo. I always feel like a nobody. I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from Bring It On,” she added.

Kirsten Dunst, who received widespread recognition for her portrayal of Mary Jane Watson in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy, said part of the reason could be her lack of participation.

“I am so chill. Maybe I don’t play the game enough. But then I do, I mean I do everything I’m supposed to. It’s not like I’m rude or like, not doing publicity or anything,” the actor added.

