Sunday, April 26, 2020
I’ve been rejected constantly: Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson, who achieved worldwide recognition with her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently looking forward to the release of her character's first standalone Black Widow. The film will hit the theatres on November 6.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: April 26, 2020 9:59:33 am
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says she has faced a lot of rejection in her life and has made a career out of being a second choice.

“Since a very young age, I’ve been rejected constantly… The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice, Johansson told Parade magazine.

