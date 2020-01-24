Follow Us:
Friday, January 24, 2020

It’s gonna work: Bill Murray on Ghostbusters Afterlife

Bill Murray is coming back as paranormal investigator Peter Venkman, a part he played in the first two Ghostbusters movies opposite Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: January 24, 2020 5:08:58 pm
Bill Murray Bill Murray said he has read the script and it has a lot of “emotion”.

Veteran actor Bill Murray is confident that Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife will honour the legacy of the franchise and live up to the expectations of fans.

The 68-year-old actor is coming back as paranormal investigator Peter Venkman, a part he played in the first two Ghostbusters movies opposite Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson.

Aykroyd and Hudson are returning for the new film, while Ramis passed away in 2014.

“Well, we are a man down. That’s the deal. And that’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written,” Murray told Vanity Fair.

According to the outlet, Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson have meaningful roles in the movie, but “they won’t be the central heroes this time”.

Murray said he has read the script and it has a lot of “emotion”.

“The script is good. It’s got lots of emotion in it. It’s got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting. It’s gonna work,” Murray said.

Reitman has directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. The project is being headlined by Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

David Dhawan, Genelia Deshmukh and others attend Street Dancer 3D screening
David Dhawan, Genelia Deshmukh and others attend Street Dancer 3D screening

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement