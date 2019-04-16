It’s all just noise: Richard Madden on James Bond rumours

Richard Madden is being billed as the next actor to play James Bond after Daniel Craig’s exit, but the Bodyguard star says the rumours are “just noise”.

“It’s all just noise,” Madden, who shot to fame with his role of Rob Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, said of the reports.

Bodyguard is BBC’s most-watched drama since the season finale of Downton Abbey. The actor, who plays the title role in the BBC series, termed the reports as a pleasant aftereffect of the show’s success.

“By March, there will be another British TV show with another young male actor, and then he’ll be the next James Bond for the following two months,” Madden told Elle magazine.

He also recently won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama TV series for Bodyguard.

Madden is currently looking forward to the release of Elton John biopic, Rocketman, in which he portrays the music icon’s former manager, John Reid, who oversaw the singer’s career for over three decades starting in the 1970s.