Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

It’s a wrap for Denis Villeneuve-Timothee Chalamet’s Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two, a sequel to 2021's Dune: Part One, began production in July and was filmed in several locations like Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy.

DuneTimothee Chalamet in a still from Dune. (Photo: Dune/Instagram)
Actor Timothee Chalamet says production for Dune: Part Two, directed and produced by Denis Villeneuve, has wrapped.

The actor, who plays Paul Atreides in the sci-fi film franchise, shared a photo on Instagram on Monday night from a desert location alongside his father, writer-editor Marc Chalamet.

“DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad !!),” Timothee captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

The upcoming film, a sequel to 2021’s Dune: Part One, began production in July and was filmed in several locations like Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. Jon Spaihts is returning to co-write the script with Villeneuve.

Also Read |Dune movie review: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya film is astonishingly good, surprisingly disappointing

The first part followed the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to Arrakis, the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

According to Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

“Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee,” reads the plotline of the follow-up movie.

Based on author Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 novel, the Dune film series also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista. Joining the highly-anticipated part two are Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub.

Dune: Part Two is slated to hit the screens on October 20, 2023.

