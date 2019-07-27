It’s a wrap for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movie

Director Denis Villeneuve has wrapped up shooting of upcoming science fiction movie Dune. The news was revealed by author Brian Herbert via a tweet. The film is based on what is considered as one of the seminal novels in science fiction by Frank Herbert. Brian is the son of Frank.

Advertising

The tweet read, “Filming on the first Dune movie has been completed, is “in the can,” and there’s been a wrap party. Some actors are already working on other projects, and saying great things about how Denis Villeneuve ran the movie sets.”

The official synopsis of the film states, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Filming on the first Dune movie has been completed, is “in the can,” and there’s been a wrap party. Some actors are already working on other projects, and saying great things about how Denis Villeneuve ran the movie sets. https://t.co/tmqiV2LG5n pic.twitter.com/SXGBUdm6F3 — Brian Herbert (@DuneAuthor) July 25, 2019

The Dune movie features an all-star ensemble cast featuring names like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Hans Zimmer is set to compose the background music for the film. The composer had to quit his regular collaborator Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to work on Dune. Greig Fraser is the cinematographer.

Dune is slated to be released on November 20, 2020 in the US.