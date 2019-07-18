It Chapter Two trailer: Pennywise is still terrifying

The trailer of It Chapter Two is out and it promises to end the cycle that has been going on in Derry for decades. The kids of Losers Club are all grown up and are back in Derry to put an end to Pennywise.

Here, we see that Pennywise is still terrorising kids of the town and his horror is still intact. The kids who once faced him are all grown up now and they have come back to fulfill their promise, to stop that monstrous clown.

Watch the trailer of It Chapter Two here:

The trailer was premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, where Jessica Chastain revealed that they used 4,500 gallons (17,035 liters) of fake blood.

It Chapter Two stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean. The film will also feature these characters’ younger counterparts. Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor will reprise their roles from the first movie.

Bill Skarsgard plays Pennywise in It Chapter Two.

Based on the novel It by Stephen King, the film is directed by Andy Muschietti. It Chapter Two releases on September 6.