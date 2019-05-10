It Chapter Two teaser trailer: Pennywise is just as creepy and he is not the only one

In It Chapter Two, the kids of the Losers Club are back in Derry nearly three decades after the events of the first film. The first teaser trailer of It Chapter Two was released recently and we got a glimpse of what is about to come in the second installment of the franchise.

This teaser trailer focuses on Jessica Chastain’s Beverly, played by Sophia Lillis in the first film. Unlike other horror film promos, this promo does not engage in quick jump cuts to build up tension but in fact focuses on one sequence, followed by a few quick cuts of the rest of the cast.

As Beverley visits her old home where she lived with her abusive father, the place where we saw the bloody bathroom scene, she meets an old lady who seems normal, but something about her is definitely strange. As the teaser trailer progresses, we get to know the possible reasons behind the same.

Watch the teaser trailer of It Chapter Two here:

Alongside Jessica Chastain, the film also stars James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean. The film will also feature these characters’ younger counterparts. Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor will reprise their roles from the first movie.

Bill Skarsgard returns as Pennywise.

Based on the novel It by Stephen King, the film is directed by Andy Muschietti. It Chapter Two releases on September 6.