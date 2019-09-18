Bill Skarsgard on It Chapter 3: There are a few ideas floating around

Bill Skarsgard says he has had discussions with It: Chapter 2 director Andy Muschietti about a potential third part in the horror blockbuster series.

The actor, who plays Pennywise the Clown in the screen adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, said the threequel would be different.

Chapter 2, which follows the last half of the book as the characters return to their hometown after 27 years as adults and face Pennywise once again, fully utilised the source material.

“Andy and I have discussed ideas for what a third movie would look like. I don’t think it’s quite what people expect. It’s something different.

“The first two stories are the book, and the second film is the end of that story. So we would do something quite literally off-book. There are a few ideas floating around,” Skarsgard told web portal Arrow in the Head.

The actor said as he has done what he could with the “incarnation” of Pennywise as the character is known, it would be a “cool idea” to change a few things.

“So, without going into too much detail, there is a story that we’re kind of excited about, but it’s way too early to say. But we’ll see, we’ll see,” he said.

The follow-up to the 2017 film released on September 6.