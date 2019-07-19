It Chapter 2 trailer: Five key takeaways

The San Diego Comic-Con 2019 kicked off with the first full-length trailer for It: Chapter 2. The teaser trailer that was released a couple of months ago focused on Jessica Chastain’s adult Beverly Marsh. The full trailer reveals more about the story and other characters as well.

It: Chapter 2 carries forward the story of the Losers Club, a group of bullied children who against all odds defeated the ultimate bully, a terrifying supernatural entity which mostly appears in the form of a clown, called Pennywise or It.

While they beat it, Pennywise was not killed. The clown comes to terrorise the fictional American town of Derry, Maine once every 27 years. The Losers Club are now grown up, and are called to Derry to defeat and end the clown once and for all due to the blood oath they had taken.

Here are the major takeaways from the trailer:

The Losers Club members apart from Mike do not remember Pennywise

Pennywise is not just a physical entity. Its food is not flesh, but the fear that emanates from humans, and mainly children. This is why he takes the form of whatever scares its prey the most. The Losers Club may have fought and defeated it before, but they do not remember it. This is because It is closely linked with Derry and when a person, even one who has encountered It leaves the town, they forget it. Except Mike, who stayed after the rest of the Losers left. His goal was to remind his friends about their oath. It is going to take quite a bit of time for the others to recall those horrifying memories.

Pennywise’s first kill after comeback

In the book, it is a gay man called Adrian Mellon who becomes the first prey to Pennywise when he awakens from his slumber. The man in the trailer who comes face-to-face with Pennywise is probably Adrian. He is harassed by a bunch of homophobes and is thrown over a bridge.

Georgie still haunts Bill

It is of course Pennywise, who is using George to evoke guilt and shame in Bill, who stills deems himself at least party responsible for his kid’s death. His long dead little brother is wearing the same yellow raincoat in which he was murdered by Pennywise. “You lied. And I died,” George says, before yelling loudly, “I died!”. This is what Pennywise does. He rarely uses brute strength but kills people from the inside first before draining their lifeblood.

The Derry sewers

Pennywise’s abode is the sewers beneath the town of Derry. It is in the sewers he descends into a decades long sleep before awakening to wreak terror again. Here is where he was defeated the first time when the Losers Club members conquered their fears and banded together to take on him. But now, they have drifted apart. They know each other only by name now. The trailer has scenes that show that some of the action in the third act will take place in the sewers. We also see a couple of shots that might show the cosmic nature of It. Pennywise is more than just a demonic clown. He is a prehistoric entity that is older than the earth and even our universe. It is kind of Lovecraftian in nature.

The real face of Pennywise?

We see Bill Skarsgård without the full clown makeup in the last shot. This may show his character before he adopted his clown persona to lure and murder children. Or it may just be another form to terrify the Losers.

It: Chapter 2 releases on September 6, 2019.