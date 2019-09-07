It Chapter 2 ending explained: Here’s how the Losers Club confronted Pennywise

Andy Muschietti’s It Chapter 2 is the sequel to 2017’s It and brings the fight between the Losers Club and Pennywise to a close. The first film covered roughly the first half of the Stephen King novel when the Losers Club were kids and faced Pennywise for the first time.

Now, except for Mike, other Losers have left Derry but have to regroup to take on Pennywise and finish its evil once and for all.

James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean play the grown-up versions of the Losers Club, while Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff reprise the role of younger versions.

This piece discusses the ending of the film, so if you have not watched the movie and plan to see it, stop reading here.

It Chapter 2 has Mike inviting his old friends to remind them of their blood oath to band together again and fight Pennywise if it returns to wreak terror upon Derry. Mike informs them he has discovered a ritual from a Native American tribe called the Ritual of Chüd that can do the job. However, he holds back a few crucial things about the said ritual that almost prove to be the Losers’ undoing later.

The ritual apparently requires everyone to possess an artefact from their past. This creates situations in which the Losers have to come face-to-face their traumatic past and relive those memories. For example, Beverly visits her old home where she spent her younger days with her abusive father. Bill goes to the sewer where his younger brother Georgie was killed and recovers the paper boat he made for him so long ago.

The Losers eventually begin the ritual, and everything appears to be going well until Pennywise interrupts and forces Mike to tell his friends that the ritual’s success requires the death of each of them. Also, the ritual had not worked for the Native Americans from whom he learned about it.

Everyone is plunged into their own personal nightmares. They finally regroup and basically beat Pennywise at his own game: bullying. They master their fears and begin to hurl contemptuous remarks and insults at him. It becomes weaker and smaller. They tear out his heart and crush it, finally putting an end to It.